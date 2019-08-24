Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Caretaker Committee of the Ogun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday took over the party secretariat located at Iyana Mortuary Area of Abeokuta of the state capital.

The committee led by its Chairman, Yemi Sanusi, and accompanied by other members of the committee, party chieftains and security operatives, arrived the compound around 10 am, and headed straight to the offices within the complex.

Addressing newsmen after inspecting the facilities, Sanusi, explained that his members were at the secretariat to assess its condition as the party, saying it will start to function immediately. Prior to the takeover, the APC secretariat had been under the control of the sacked Derin Adebiyi state executive.

But speaking with journalists yesterday, Sanusi, said the authentic caretaker exco put in place by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had legally taken over the party structure. While expressing displeasure over the present condition of the secretariat, the chairman assured that the party would give the secretariat a befitting facelift, in preparation for the forthcoming local government elections. He emphasised that the takeover was in order as the party was expected to swing into action since the election was over and new government was already in place.

But in a swift reaction yesterday evening, Adebiyi said the takeover of the secretariat by Sanusi-led caretaker committee was, “a forceful invasion and illegal occupation by loyalists of Governor Dapo Abiodun”. He accused the committee members of storming the party secretariat in warlike manner, accompanied by fierce-looking security operatives.