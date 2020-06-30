Romanus Ugwu, Abuja and Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled plans to embark on immediate reconcilliatory processes among aggrieved members of the party at all levels.

The interim committee has also made a passionate appeal to aggrieved members that instituted cases in court to withdraw them.

Buni, who is also Yobe governor made the appeal during the swearing in of other committee members in Abuja, yesterday, assuring that the committee would concentrate on medium and long term development of strategies and internal organisation to support the party.

He described the crisis that has rocked the party in the last few months as internal disagreements which were common in all political associations.

“What happened to us as a party in the last few months is not totally strange in a big political party like APC, internal disagreements are common in all political parties, so ours is not an exception. It is time for this committee, therefore, to commence the process of true reconciliation among leaders and members of the party at all levels. It is our believe that the decision by National Executive Committee (NEC) to constitute this committee will mark the beginning of a new chapter in our great party.

“To achieve this, I urge all party members to heed to the appeal by our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari on his call to all aggrieved members who have instituted various cases in the courts to please withdraw such cases in the interest of our great-party,” he said.

According to him, change was inevitable and disagreements on issues and concepts were an integral part of human and institutional relationship.

“As a political party built on strong ideology and parading men and women of enduring principle and integrity, we must prepare for real and anticipated changes and their consequences.The outcomes of changes that evolve in our party politics must be decided by us. As the interim managers and leaders of our party, our priority would be the recognition of the need to act appropriately and acceptably in the overall interest of the party,” he said.

He said the committee’s actions in the next few months would be proactive and responsive.

I’m satisfied –Giadom

Former acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom, has expressed happiness over the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), saying the action rescued the party from imminent collapse.

Speaking after formally handing over to the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee at the party’s secretariat, yesterday, Giadom said what happened would, however, serve as big lesson for members of the dissolved NWC.

He expressed confidence in the ability and capability of members of the caretaker committee to deliver even as he said disagreements should be expected in a large party, like the APC.

Buhari has not violated constitution –Gov Bagudu

Kebbi Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has said President Muhammad Buhari and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami have not violated the Nigeria’s Constitution by hosting APC NEC virtual meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Bagudu, who is also Chairman of Progressives Governor’s Forum(PGF), stated this, yesterday, during an interaction with newsmen on national issues in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the party would work for the victory of its candidates in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo states gubernatorial elections.

“It is the party that sponsors people and has obligation for anybody who is a president who contested under its platform, hence belonging to a political party is not partisanship. This is created by the qualifying section of the constitution without which he or she cannot even contest the presidency or any political position. So this partisanship, if belonging to a political party can be described as such, is constitutional as it is imposed upon us by the constitution,” he said.

Bagudu said President Buhari would have possibly won election, if the law had allowed him to contest as an independent candidate because of his popularity.

“But unfortunately, the Nigerian Constitution necessitates aspirants to only contest under a party platform, and Buhari contested under a party, won and took oath of office. I don’t know of any sentence in that oath of office that could have been violated by thepresident attending a political party meeting in a virtual manner. The COVID-19 pandemic made the president to adjust his itineraries and activities so that he can participate in activities and meetings across the country as part of his official duties and obligation to a political party in virtual manner.”