From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The factional leader of the All progressives Congress caretaker committee under the auspices of the Progressive Youth Movement (PYM), Prince Mona Mustapha Audu, has fired back at his purported de membership of the ruling party saying he remains a full-fledged card-carrying member of the APC.

The chairman of All Progressives Congress in Ogbonicha ward of Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Hon Peter Onoja, had on Monday disowned Mona Audu saying he has ceased to be a member of the ruling party owing to his failure to revalidate his membership.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The ward chairman who was reacting to the formation of a parallel national caretaker committee where Mona Audu was made as chairman, alleged that the son of the former governor had abandoned the party since he was disqualified from the governorship primaries of 2019.

However, Prince Audu while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja said there was no time he abandoned the party nor engaged in any anti-party activities saying it was a lie concocted to discredit him and the new movement.

Prince Audu who debunked the allegation that he did not make himself available for the APC revalidation of membership made available to newsmen pictures of where he went to do the revalidation exercise in his Ogbonicha ward.

He also made available to newsmen pictorial and video clip evidence where the members of the new group paid a courtesy visit to the national headquarters of the party where they were welcomed by the Admin officer of the party.

He also showed pictorial evidence where the group met with senator Akpan Udodene who had earlier said the group was unknown to the party.

In his words: “They are just telling lies to try to discredit us. Anytime someone speaks up for young people they peddle false allegations.”

Showing newsmen, he said: “Here are the pictures from my membership revalidation.

“This is me signing and thumb printing the register

“This is with senator Akpan Udodehe who says our group is unknown

“So, you can clearly see from the above that if you want the right thing to be done then they will lay false allegations against you.

“In addition, I paid N22.5 million for a governorship form in 2019. Why didn’t they reject it and say I wasn’t a member then,” he added

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .