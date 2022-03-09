From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday finally released the zoning formula for its proposed March 26 national convention, confirming that North Central will produce the national chairmanship of the party.

In a statement signed by the party’s Director Publicity, Salisu Na’inna Dambatta, the party also ratified the South West to produce the National Secretary while the National Publicity Secretary is zoned to the South-South.

According to the list, the position of Deputy National Chairman (South) and National Treasurer has been zoned to the South East while the National Auditor and Deputy National Chairman (North) were zoned to the North East.

Apart from producing the national chairmanship, the North-central will also produce Deputy National Secretary, Deputy National Legal Adviser, Deputy National Publicity Secretary and Zonal Secretary among other positions.

Some of the other positions for the national leadership zoned to the South-South include National Women Leader, Deputy National Treasurer, Deputy National Welfare Secretary among others.

The South West apart from the position of National Secretary will produce National Youth Leader, National Physically Challenged Leader and Deputy National Auditor among other zonal positions.

Other positions zoned to the South East include National Treasurer, National Welfare Secretary, Deputy National Organising Secretary and National Ex – Officio Member among other zonal positions like Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader and Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD).

‘During its regular meeting on March 8, 2022, the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC approved the recommendations of the Committee on Zoning,’ the statement read.

Meanwhile, security agents have re-occupied the national secretariat of the party, grounding movement along Blantyre Street following the inauguration of the sub-committees for the party’s national convention.

The security agents had arrived at the Buhari House in the early hours of Wednesday morning with detailed instruction of who to allow inside the secretariat complex.

Curiously, the Secretary Caretaker Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, was nowhere near the secretariat despite denying his resignation on Tuesday.