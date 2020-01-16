Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the party’s first interim National Chairman and former Governor of Osun State, Adebisi Akande on his 81st birthday.

The statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC noted that it has not forgotten his efforts in the party’s Change Agenda and in entrenching progressive politics in the country.

“Today, we celebrate an astute administrator, father figure, voice of reason, a grassroots politician, and an exemplary elderstatesman.

“Our great party recognises the efforts of Baba Akande alongside other founding fathers in the formation of the APC, our Change Agenda and in entrenching progressive politics in the country.

“The APC has tasked Baba Akande and other members of the Party’s recently-constituted National Reconciliation Committee to meet with aggrieved party leaders and bring lasting peace and reconciliation across party ranks.

“We count on Baba Akande to bring to bear his experience and goodwill in achieving the committee’s mandate.

“The APC family worldwide prays that the Almighty God grants Baba Akande good health, long life and wisdom as he continues to contribute to the growth of APC and our great country, ” the statement read.