Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has commended Appeal Court judgement reversing earlier ruling by the Federal High Court disqualifying Bayelsa state deputy governor-elect, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, from contesting the November 16 state governorship election.

Speaking to newsmen over the judgemnt in Abuja, APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, thanked the people of Bayelsa state for their dogged and unflinching support for the APC and its governor and deputy governor-elects despite the underhand tactics deployed by the People Democratic Party (PDP) to steal their mandate and rubbish him.

“Governor Seriake Dickson and the PDP tried all their dirty tricks and illegalities including frivolous court actions, violence, election rigging, vote buying and voter intimidation to manipulate the electioneering process. But, the Bayelsa electorate stood firm and the will of the people prevailed.

“Going by Monday’s ruling by the three-member panel chaired by Justice Stephen Adah, the legal action undertaken by the PDP was a clear case of abuse of court processes. The PDP ab initio knew that they had no case but insisted on taken everyone on a wild goose chase.

“That is the beauty of democracy and the rule of law. The PDP have had their opportunity to see through their case, however baseless.

“We can now look forward to the handover date when Bayelsa will be rescued from the failed administration of Governor Seriake and the PDP. Bayelsans can also now look forward to the administration of the governor-elect, David Lyon, which will usher in pro-people programes and support and consolidate on President Muhammadu Buhari’s developmental and Next Level agenda for Bayelsa State,” the APC deputy spokesperson noted.

Justice Iyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on November 12 disqualified the lawmaker for allegedly supplying false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as part of requirement for the governorship poll.