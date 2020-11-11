Obinna Odogwu, Awka

All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, rolled out its drums to celebrate the first female governor in Nigeria, Dame Virgy Etiaba, as she clocks 78 years old.

Etiaba became the governor of Anambra State in 2006 after her then principal, Mr Peter Obi, was impeached by the Anambra State House of Assembly over certain allegations. She was governor from November 2006 to February 2007.

State Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Okelo Madukaife, in a statement, said that the party was impressed with Etiaba’s achievements within her short stay in office.

The statement read: “Our dynamic chapter of the great All Progressives Congress (APC) joins the vast and varied people of Anambra State, Nigeria and beyond in celebrating Her Excellency Dame Virgy Etiaba as she marks her 78th birthday.

“As we celebrate her, so do we celebrate Anambra State on which shoulders she kept a date with history which records her as Nigeria’s first female state governor.

“We are emboldened by the accomplishments of Mrs Etiaba which among other things cover a successful and protracted career as an educationist which placed her in a position to mould many characters that make up the elite corps in Anambra State, Nigeria and the Nigerian Diaspora.

“We are proud of the legacies she left behind in the brief period she called the shots as governor. The people of Ogbaru would not forget her resuscitation of Odekpe-Atani-Osamala Road, which though was initiated by Governor Chris Ngige was on the brink of suffering an abandonment when Etiaba emerged as governor.”