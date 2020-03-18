Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has described as heartwarming the news of the new pump price of petrol announced by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the ruling claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated and exhibited responsive and unalloyed commitment to the welfare and well being of Nigerians.

The ruling party equally chided the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over what it tagged senseless rally amidst Coronavirus pandemic.

“With the new price of N125/litre from the previous N145/litre, President Buhari has, once again, demonstrated his government as responsive and exhibited his unalloyed commitment to the welfare and well being of Nigerians.

“As a party, this new pro-people decision is no surprise. Since May 29, 2015 when the APC-led Federal Government came on board, it has relentlessly prioritised the common good of all.

“From its revolutionary policies on agriculture, which has elevated Nigeria as Africa’s biggest rice producer, the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs), adjudged as the most ambitious on the African continent, to several other interventionist policies, the President Buhari-led administration is achieving beyond doubt the Next Level governance promised during the 2019 electioneering campaign.

“While this reduction would, unarguably, reduce government’s projected revenue, the APC is delighted that the Federal Government places the interests of the people above any other consideration.

With this noble gesture, our great party is confident that this would reflect positively in the lives of all Nigerians,” the statement read.

Similarly, accusing the opposition of insensitive, the APC in the statement said: “At a time when countries all over the world are taking deliberate, coordinated and concerted measures to contain the global outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVlD-19), the PDP sees the need to hold a senseless rally.”

“Nigeria just cancelled the scheduled National Sports Festival, NYSC camps have closed down nationwide, a travel ban on government officials is in place, restricted entry into the country for travellers from 13 countries is in effect, improved emergency medical response across the country is in place among other social distancing steps being taken to protect our country.

“On Wednesday, five new cases were announced in the country and efforts are already underway to track persons who have had contact with these confirmed cases.

The PDP’s thoughtless action is shockingly at variance with the current world effort to contain this pandemic.

“Events in most countries of the world and instructions being given by the Nigerian government do not support this criminal activity. Obviously, the PDP is incapable of applying itself to rules and commonsense.

“Even as the APC-led government is making efforts to put in place a new national order for good governance and patriotic citizenship, PDP, living up to its legendary infamy, has continued in its malicious ways.

“How could any group choose this period to pull a crowd together? What is at stake at this moment that requires this level of risk taking? Why do the leaders of PDP not realise this action is capable of putting the entire country in jeopardy?

“For how long would this country put up with a badly behaved and clueless opposition party with irredeemable tendency for taking actions that violate all known moral principles? This is a new low, even for the PDP’s abysmal standards.

“We call on well-meaning Nigerians to plead with the PDP leaders to be responsible for once. This is a time for them to apply some intelligence to their actions,” the statement read.