From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as heart-warming the safe release of school children, teachers and their family members abducted from Government Science College, Kagara, in Niger State.

In a statement signed by the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe, the ruling party celebrated the earlier release of the passengers of Niger State Transport Authority.

While appreciating government’s efforts at all levels, including non‑state actors, which ensured the safe release of the abductees, the APC equally assured Nigerians that focus will be shifted to the safe release of schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Junior Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State.

‘The APC welcomes the safe release of the school children, teachers and their family members who were abducted from Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State. This is sequel to the earlier release of Niger State Transport Authority passengers,’ the statement read.

‘It is truly heart-warming that the abductees have been reunited with their families and loved ones. We appreciate government’s efforts at all levels including non‑State actors which ensured the safe release of the abductees.

‘While President Muhammadu Buhari-led government’s resolve and capacity to end cowardly attacks on soft targets is not in doubt, we must collectively do more to end the scourge, particularly tighter security around schools. We assure Nigerians that focus is on the safe release of schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Junior Secondary School Jangebe, Zamfara State.’