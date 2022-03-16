From Ndubuisi Orji and Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Former governor of Nassarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday, met with members of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in the House of Representatives, to solicit their support for his quest to serve as national chairman of the ruling party.

Adamu, who is currently the senator representing Nassarawa West senatorial zone in the National Assembly, promised that if elected chairman, he would ensure that APC remains the dominant party in the country.

Meanwhile, a group, Young Professionals for Progress (YPP), has begun the mobilisation of youths for the chairmanship aspiration of Senator Adamu.