Group, Unified Northern Nigeria Youths Forum on Monday described the emergence of Sen Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the best option in the interest of the party, urging him to be magnanimous in victory and carry everybody along.

The group also applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his fatherly role in dousing the earlier tension that beclouded the last Saturday convention of the party after several postponements.

The Convener, Mohammed Salihu Danlami in a statement congratulated the new APC Chairman and other newly sworn-in executives of the recently concluded national convention of our great party.

According to him, “it was such a display of joy and continuous unity for the other Chairmanship aspirants to willingly step down for Sen Abdullahi Adamu to emerge in the best interest of the party and Nigerians in general. This signifies the highest peek of communication that resulted in understanding and harmony between members of the party. There was no victor and no vanquished. With this new development, we are confident that APC will only wax stronger and grow deeper during his tenure.

“We also use this opportunity to applaud President Muhammadu Buhari for his timely and fatherly interventions that have no doubt helped in putting our great party back on track. His Excellency Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s victory is a victory for all and we advise him to be magnanimous in managing this victory”, Danlami said.

The statement further rad in part: “We have great faith in the leadership of Sen Adamu as he has the experience, knowledge and versatility needed for the office he presently occupies as he has been in the forefront of making peace and Uniting members of our great Party as the Chairman of the APC reconciliatory committee and did a wonderful job.

“We urge him to apply the same spirit and commitment in carrying everybody along as one great family to enable us to come out stronger to win the 2023 Presidential election with over 30 states governors and two-third majority in both chambers of the National Assembly.

“In this note, the UNNYF is tasking the Chairman to hit the ball running and in doing so should consider a private sector player who is result oriented and risk bearer who will bring in peace progress and prosperity as the flag bearer of the APC Presidential candidate.

“We urge and pray the new APC leadership will use its bunch of knowledge and experience to select one of the finest private sector player, financial experts, technocrat, bridge builder, economist, a South Southerners with Igbo blood and a detribalised Nigerian who can continue with all the good policies of President Muhammadu Buhari and ensure more united and prosperous Nigeria

“A distinguished Nigerian like the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Gowin Emefiele is indeed the answer to Nigeria’s leadership problem, a great icon and an emancipator of the masses providing jobs for the youths and equipping our economy to withstand the global changes all economies of the world are facing.