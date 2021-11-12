From Fred Itua, Abuja

Ahead of the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the frontline contenders and former governor of Borno state, Ali Modu Sheriff, has accused a former Governor of the state and serving senator of sponsoring a litany of attacks against him in a section of the media.

The chairmanship aspirant made the allegation on Friday through the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff Campaign Organisation.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Head of the Media Directorate for the Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff Campaign Organisation, Senator Victor Lar who disclosed this in a statement was reacting to a purported leaked audio clip in which some members of the National Executive Committee NEC of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP were heard mocking Sheriff’s ambition, saying the 2023 general election would be a walk-over for them should Sen. Sheriff become APC national chairman.

He said the senator has now “launched the first phase of his attack with the said leaked message which is nothing but a figment of his imagination and part of his plans to whittle down the chances of Sheriff becoming the next APC national chairman.”

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

The statement added that the said senator is trying to run down Sen. Sheriff in order to burnish his own credentials in his desperate bid to become a presidential running mate to an unnamed presidential aspirant.

Part of the statement reads: “The attention of Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff Campaign Organisation SASCO has been drawn to a purported leaked audio message claiming that some National Executive Committee NEC members of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP are fervently hoping that Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff emerged as the All Progressives Congress APC next national chairman.

“I wish to recall that on October 5, 2021, we drew the attention of the public to the plans of a two term former governor of Borno and a current serving senator who is also interested in contesting the APC national chairmanship position to launch negative media attacks on the person of Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff.

“I had told the public that the two term former Borno governor and current senator was hatching a plan to use the media to cause mischief and disaffection between Sheriff, APC governors and national leadership of the APC.

“Now he has launched his first phase of his attack with the said leaked message which is nothing but a figment of his imagination and part of his plans to whittle down the chances of Sheriff becoming the next APC national chairman.

“I therefore, urge the public, APC members and governors in particular to note that the purported leaked audio message is baseless and untrue and should be disregarded, it should be treated as trash.

“It is obvious that the hard work of Ali-Modu Sheriff and the way he is going about his campaign in a calm and matured manner has unsettled the former two term Borno governor and current senator seeing that Sheriff has gained unprecedented support from party members and critical stakeholders from across the country.

“We are however, aware that the former two term governor of Borno in collaboration with his fellow night travellers are planning to unleash more negative media attacks on the person of Sheriff by sponsoring more filthy media attack.

“The current senator is out to blackmail Ali-Modu Sheriff because of his 2023 vice presidential ambition and to gain political favour and the support of one of the presidential aspirants from the South.

“He is working for the presidential aspirant to impress him and to make him believe that he is working for him ahead of 2023 presidential election, so he will adopt him his running mate for the election.

“The former two term governor of Borno believes that he is working hard to impress the 2023 presidential aspirant by taking on Ali-Modu Sheriff because of his vice presidential ambition.

“He also believes that by attacking Ali-Modu Sheriff, he will gain the confidence of the Southern presidential aspirant and be made his running mate in 2023.

“It is important to note that the actions of the former Borno governor and current senator had caused a lot of damage on the reputation of the Southern presidential aspirant as he is indirectly distroying his reputation across the country.

“The current senator is already causing serious credibility problems for the aspirant across the federation, and he is therefore advised to refrain and to desist from attacking Sheriff.

“We, however, assure Nigerians that Sheriff will work amicably and with open heart with everyone, irrespective of religion and tribe when he becomes APC next national chairman by God’s grace and with the support of the party’s membership.

“No presidential aspirant should have any fear or doubt about Ali-Modu Sheriff; he is a man of his words and he will not go back on them once spoken.

“All this childish attitude of the two term former Borno governor and current senator should stop.The world knows his antecidence and he is being watched closely.

“It is however, unfortunate that haven served as a governor for two term and currently in the Senate, the senator had continued to behave in a way that does not show maturity on his part, not considering his age and supposed experience.

“We advise the current senator to refrain from his negative attitude which will only bring shame and reproach to him, especially as he is being laughed at presently by those who can read between the lines.

“Sheriff is in the race for the APC national chairmanship because he wants to take the party to the highest level and to build on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari, he will never be in opposition to any APC governors who are the party’s leader in their respective states because he has great regards for them and cannot work for the opposition PDP.

“We, however, advise the current senator and his cohorts not to drag President Muhammadu Buhari and APC leadership into his ambition, but should engage himself in more fruitful venture and be focused.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .