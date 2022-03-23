By Enoch Echono

After weeks of speculations and political manoeuvrings, the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed Saturday, March 26, 2022, as the date for the party’s much-awaited national convention.

Chairman of the committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, who disclosed this in Abuja, maintained that the convention was on course and would hold on March 26, as scheduled.

Political observers are of the view that the forthcoming convention will be a deciding moment for the ruling party, coming after the disbandment of the Adams Oshiomole-led National Working Committee in June 2020.

No doubt, members of the major political parties that founded the APC on February 6, 2013, namely, the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), and Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), will be actively involved in the election of a new chairman for the party.

However, as the party prepares for its convention, it is important to beam the searchlight on the likely aspirant that will steer the wheel of the party in the 2023 general election and beyond. This is important because whoever emerges national chairman of the party will certainly make or mar the party’s chances in the upcoming elections.

Political analysts are of the view that the new chairman must be able to consolidate on the apparent gains made by the caretaker committee of the party to reconcile its aggrieved members and reposition it for the task ahead.

Some of the frontline contenders are former governors Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Isa Yuguda (Bauchi), Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi), Danjuma Goje (Gombe), George Akume (Benue), Senator Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa), Senator Sani Mohammed from Niger State and Mallam Saliu Mustapha from Kwara State.

It was gathered that there is a silent understanding that the office of the national chairman should be zoned to the North Central, hence, most of the contenders have been eliminated, leaving Mohammed (Niger), Al-Makura, Akume and Mustapha from Kwara State among the serious candidates left in the race.

Sources within the party disclosed that some of the contenders are expected to step down before the convention. However, analysts are of the view that the senator representing Niger East at the National Assembly, Sani Musa, is one of the favourites to clinch the exalted position.

According to them, Senator Musa appears to be the only one with a clear vision on how to make the party all-inclusive, in line with best international practices, where the common man can make meaningful contributions in party affairs without the influence of a godfather.

They noted that Musa had also pledged to institutionalise and make APC a political party that would work its policies to support women and youths in the internal workings and developmental structures of the ruling party, if given the opportunity at the forthcoming national convention.

Besides, Musa also promised the party bigwigs to adapt to a participatory work style that will usher in visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party to guarantee affirmative actions.

In an interactive session with a cross-section of women and youths, under the aegis of APC Youths Stakeholders’ Forum, Musa said: “In recent times, women and youths in Nigeria have demonstrated a high level of commitment to service and an uncommon zeal as critical stakeholders in key governance issues and decision-making.”

As a frontline aspirant for the position of national chairman, Musa has shared his thoughts and plans for women and youths, if given the opportunity to lead the APC.

Analysts say Musa’s declaration may have taken many by surprise, especially with gladiators and former governors such as Al-Makura, Yari, Goje and Abdullahi in strong contention for the top job.

Besides, it was gathered that Musa has the support of some of the leading presidential aspirants as well as state governors.

Within his short time in the Senate, Musa has sponsored several bills, including Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill, 2019; Teaching Hospital Development Tax Fund (Est. etc.) Bill, 2019; National Land Drainage Bill, 2019; Federal Medical Centre, Kuta, Niger State (Est. etc.) Bill, 2019; Nigerian Civil Defence Academy, Pandogari (Est. etc.) Bill, 2019; Rape and Insurgency Victims Stigmatization (Prohibition) Bill, 2019; Federal Orthopaedic Hospital, Kuta (Est. etc.), Bill, 2019; and Institute of Information Communication Technology, Suleja (Est. etc.).

Other bills sponsored by Musa are Nigerian Railway Corporation Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2020; Constitutional Court of Nigeria (Est.) Bill, 2020; Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Loan Recovery (Regulations) Bill, 2020; 1999 Constitution (Alteration) Bill, 2020; Informal Sector Private Employment Agencies (Regulation) Bill, 2020; and Strategic Infrastructure Development (Government Loan) Bill, 2021, among others.

No doubt, if the APC is to retain the Presidency in 2023 and remain a formidable party in Nigeria, the choice of its national chairman will be a contributing factor.

The burden is now on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to rise to the challenges of leadership and ensure that the party’s convention happens smoothly and with the right man to steer the affairs of the party.

•Echono, a public affairs watcher, writes from Abuja