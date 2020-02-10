Sunday Ani

Founder, Evangelical Church of Yahweh Worldwide, Primate Theophilus Olabayo, has warned that actions and utterances of the the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) could destroy the country if care was not taken.

He also claimed the ruling party might be using Reverend Father Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, to further its agenda.

“See what is happening in Edo State. He can do anything; they manouvre things anyhow. In my state, Kogi, you saw what happened during the recent governorship election. They were killing people and snatching ballot boxes. Is that how to conduct elections? The same thing happened in Bayelsa.

“They want to turn the country into a one-party state but it will not work. They are sitting on a keg of gun powder. Buhari is a complete gentleman but he has to watch his back for a new dawn is coming and a new Nigeria will be born because they want to set this country ablaze.”

He said politicians could use anybody to prophesy nowadays, observing that Father Mbaka is a social critic and not a prophet.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Sun, Primate Olabayo, regretted that it was either the media or the government wanted to destroy the Catholic Church.

“I have never seen the Catholic Church having a prophet. During Goodluck Jonathan’s government, Fr. Mbaka was very close to Jonathan but later he fell out with him.”