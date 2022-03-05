From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Protesters, in their hundreds, on Friday, stormed the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja to register their disapproval of President Muhammadu Buhari’s purported endorsement of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the consensus candidate for the party’s national chairman.

Arriving the party’s headquarters in the earlier hours, the protesters had disrupted the hitherto peaceful human and vehicular movements along the Blantyre Street, housing the ruling party.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Interestingly, the protest recorded slight departure from other previous ones, as they were escorted to the secretariat, known as Buhari House, with no fewer than 15 battle-ready policemen that protected them throughout the protest that lasted few minutes.

Speaking after submitting their petition to the national leadership of the party, the Convener of the group, the APC Youth Stakeholders Forum, Yunusa Ahmadu Yusuf, insisted that stakeholders of the party ought to be allowed to choose an aspirant of their choice during the convention.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We are here to state our decision and to say that the mistakes that have been made in the past must be corrected by this convention that is scheduled for March 26, and we are saying that the party should not impose any candidate on the people.

“Party members and the delegates should be allowed to choose who will lead them at the national level.

“We commend the Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, who has managed the party to where it is now because over the time our party has suffered leadership crisis and we are now trying to see how we can say our voices so that we can ensure that is corrected.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .