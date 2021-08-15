From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) continues its search for a new chairman, a group which identified itself as Concerned Citizens of Like Mind, yesterday asked the party to settle for Abdul’Aziz Abubakar Yari as the most qualified to lead the party.

Addressing a press conference at the popular Arewa House, Kaduna, Chairman of the group, Auwal Sani, argued that the former governor of Zamfara had the unifying capability that would ensure the stability of the party ahead of the 2023 elections in the country.

Sani said: “We will support the candidate who inspires us, who inspires all of you, who can lift our vision and summon our hopes and renew our belief that our country’s best days are still to come.

“We’ve found that candidate. He is a fighter who cares passionately about the causes he believes in without demonizing those who hold a different view.

“We are proud to stand here today and offer our help, our voice, our energy and our commitment to make Abdul’Aziz Abubakar Yari the next APC National Chairman.

“We know that he’s ready to be APC National Chairman from day one. And when he raises his hand on inauguration day, at that very moment, we will lift the spirits of our nation and begin to restore Nigeria’s standing in the world.”