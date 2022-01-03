From Romanus Ugwu, Lagos

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has described the death of Alh. Othman Bashir Tofa, as the exit of a political icon.

The ruling party boss and Yobe state Governor equally condoled the government and people of Kano state.

In a statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, Director General, Press and Media Affairs to the party chairman, said Nigeria lost the late politician at a time when the country’s democracy needs his wise counselling.

Governor Buni, said: “it is with deep sorrow and sadness that l received the news of the passage of late Alh. Othman Bashir Tofa.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“He was an iconic politician who shares the values of politics as a call to service, to promote good governance and to improve the lives of the electorates.

“Late Tofa was a fine gentleman, a true democrat and a nationalist with a definition of politics as a tool for service delivery,” Governor Buni said.

He prayed Allah (SWT) to grant him eternal rest in Aljannatur Firdausi and to grant his family, associates and the people of Kano state the fortitude to bear the loss.