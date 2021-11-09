From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, National Directors and Secretariat staff of the party, on Tuesday felicitated with the party’s National Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudodehe and his family on his 58th birthday anniversary.

Showering encomiums on the party’s chief scribe, Governor Buni described him as a nationalist who has served the country meritoriously and diligently in various capacities.

In a statement issued by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, Buni noted: “As a Senator, you represented your constituency with dignity, giving your people an uncompromising voice and a true sense of belonging.

“You served deligently as a minister and made valuable contributions promoting good governance in the Federal Capital Territory administration,” Buni wrote in the statement.

Commenting further, Governor Buni noted with satisfaction the commitment of the National Secretary to party administration and development.

“You have demonstrated exceptional commitment and loyalty and remain a strong pillar of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee,” he said.

The Chairman further described the life of the Secretary as a sojourn of success having achieved so much and impacting positively on the lives of the people, stressing: “yours is a celebration of life.”

Governor Buni prayed God to bless Sen. Akpanudodehe with many more years, abundant health, strength and increased wisdom to continue serving humanity.

“On behalf of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and the entire membership of the APC, l congratulate you on this very auspicious occassion of your birthday anniversary,” the Chairman noted in the statement.

Equally celebrating the party’s chief scribe,

National Directors of the governing party commended his contributions in stabilising the growth and development of the party.

The commendation was jointly signed in a statement in his honour by departmental directors of the APC National Secretariat, viz: Director of Administration, Abubakar Suleiman; Director of Publicity, Salisu Na’inna Dambatta; Director of Organisation, Prof. Ussiju Medaner; Director of Welfare, Dr. Anietie Ofong; Director of Finance, Abubakar Suleiman and Director of Research, Planning and Strategy, Barr. Barth Ugwoke.

“On behalf of the APC National Secretariat staff we wish the Secretary of the CECPC, a resounding birthday anniversary. We celebrate the National Secretary of our party for his immense contributions towards the implementation of the CECPC mandate by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to achieve peace and stability in the governing party.

“Creditably, the CECPC has steered the ship of party away from the precipice which could have led to the collapse of the party. Distinguished Senator Akpanudoedehe has continued to exhibit his ability to support our National Chairman in his day to day running of our party, inspite of challenges confronted by the largeness, popularity and mass appeal of our great party.