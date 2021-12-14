From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Chairman-elect of the Cross River State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, Alphonsus Ogar Eba, has disclosed that Governor Ben Ayade-led administration inherited a N400 billion debt From previous administration of PDP

The APC Chairman-elect, who made the disclosure during an engagement with the media alongside his executives in Calabar on Tuesday, said despite the huge debt, the Governor has gone ahead to establish several projects particularly industries across the state.

According to Eba, “the Ayade lead administration inherited N400 billion debt from previous administrations but it has not hindered him from taking the state to the next level of human and capital development.

“The industries that Ayde has set up so far in spite of the Kean resource include the rice mill, cocoa processing factory, cassava syrup plant, garment factory, and many others.

“Major projects like the Odukpani dualization is on course though a federal road and this is one of the projects we need to give applauds to the present administration.

“The people of Cross River are seeing this and they are not blind. So we urge them to join us in APC to reppsition the state so as they can socket to the centre.”

Explaining their readiness to reposition the party ahead of 2023, he directed all appointees, who are not yet registered in APC, to do so by the end of year by perfecting their membership with the party or quit.

According to him, “Article 9 (5) of the constitution of the party abhors members of the APC from taking up appointment in other parties and this will be enforced to accommodate other party members for their loyalty.”

He said the registration of members would bring discipline into the party just as undisciplined members will be shown the way out of the party.

On zoning, he said it is not a problem in the APC and the party will sit down as a family and decide where the governorship should go to, maitianing that at the appropriate time the party executive will do that which is right, equitable and fair.

He admitted being a beneficiary of that zoning, adding that all parties acceded to it in 2014/15 which made the governorship seat go to the northern part of the state.