The Chairman-elect of All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State, Mr Cornelius Ojelabi, on Saturday urged the Oniba-Ekun of Iba Kingdom in the state, to intensify unification of communities and traditional institutions.

Ojelabi made the appeal on Saturday in Lagos in a congratulatory message to the royal father, Oba Sulaiman Raji, Asade I, on his first coronation anniversary.

“Your giant strides on the throne have brought notable peaceful co-existence, unity, physical renewal, social and economic rebirth to the Iba Kingdom, and I am proud of you.

“Equally, I want to appreciate and commend the role you are playing in unifying various communities and traditional institutions in the state.

“I urge you to forge ahead until all the issues are resolved so that we all can live in peace and harmony as one indivisible family,” Ojelabi said.

The chairman-elect prayed God to grant the royal father protection, good health, knowledge and wisdom.

