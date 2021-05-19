The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, on Wednesday hosted defecting member of the House of Representatives, Hon Godday Samuel in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the DG, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, revealed that federal lawmaker, representing Apa/Agatu federal constituency, had a fruitful deliberations with the Caretaker committee chairman.

According to the statement; “The Honourable member representing Apa/Agatu federal constituency Hon. Godday Samuel today visited Yobe state Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Hon. Mai Mala Buni.

“The federal law maker had a fruitful deliberations with the Caretaker committee chairman. They discussed on preparations of the legislator to join the ruling national party the APC from his current Labour Party.

“Gov. Buni and Hon. Samuel also considered the need to support the Buhari administration to strengthen national unity for the nation’s future,” the statement read.