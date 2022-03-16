By Matthew Jibril

Gradually, the men are being separated from the boys in the race for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC). There is no gainsaying the overwhelming optimism and support trailing the aspiration of Senator Sani Musa ahead of other contenders in the race.

When Senator Musa (Niger East) on December 10, 2021, formally announced his intention to throw his hat into the ring for the national chairmanship of the APC, not many people gave him a chance, given the array of contenders already on parade for the office.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

But four months down the line and two weeks to the party’s national convention, Musa, who chairs the Senate Services Committee, has turned out to be the dark horse in the race and the right man for the plum seat, with massive support base ahead of the shadow poll.

Hanging his mandate on visionary, pacesetting and technologically-driven leadership, Musa apparently attracted many eyes to himself when he promised to re-engineer the APC system from bottom-up, if elected.

Aptly labelled a crowded race of heavyweight politicians, the push for the national chairmanship seat of the ruling party has been undergoing different curves and bends, especially as it reaches the business end of decision taking.

Aside from Musa, other party chieftains that have indicated an interest in the job include former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff; Mr. Sylvester Moniedafe from Adamawa State; and former governor of Gombe State, Danjuma Goje.

Others are former Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Malam Saliu Mustapha; former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura; Senator Abdulahi Adamu; Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume; former governor of Zamfara and former chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Interestingly, like an eaglet among chicks, it wasn’t long before Musa’s dexterity, leadership strength and progressive credentials were spotted by all and sundry, including governors and the Presidency.

Little wonder, the major blocs and arms of the APC are rooting for his emergence, especially after the chairmanship slot was zoned to his geo-political zone, North-Central.

The belief among stakeholders of the APC, is that Musa, as the next national chairman of the party, besides preparing the party for the 2023 general election, possesses the grit, composure, and experience to deal with enormous issues he will inherit from the outgoing and past leadership and ensure that the party truly live up to its “progressive” credentials beyond just the name.

While doubts about the March 26 national convention, primarily fuelled by intrigues and ambitions, have been largely laid to rest with the flurry of activities done by the CECPC under Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State, it is cheering that the majority of the 22 state governors of the APC are in sync with the convention date.

After taking over the Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) leadership in an acting capacity from Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State on Monday, Gov. Bello of Niger State appeared to have steadied the ship of the ruling party in preparation for the March 26 national convention.

Among other proactive steps taken by the Niger governor to pave the way for smooth conduct of transparent convention of the party was the administering of oath of office on the state chairmen of the party, pruning of the sub-committee lists, and issuing a notice of the party’s next National Executive Council, among others.

Expressing his heartfelt congratulations to Bello, who is his state governor, Senator Musa, while on a solidarity visit to the CECPC acting chairman in Abuja, expressed his support and wished him a successful assignment.

Musa, who already has in his kitty the backing of his state chapter of the party, the lawmaker’s bid has also been endorsed by most APC senators, who are rooting for one of their own to assume the leadership of the party.

Arguably, the Niger East senator appears to be the aspirant with the highest number of consultations to various stakeholders across the country, and from feedback he has the blessings of the majority.

“I want to praise your intellectual capacity. You are the kind of leader needed for the party to progress ahead of the 2023 general election. The party needs a national chairman that is energetic, accessible, people-oriented and the capacity to sit down, listen and interact with party members,” the chairman, South West Governors’ Forum and Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, told Senator Musa and his team recently in Akure, the state capital.

His consultation train had earlier visited Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State and chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum; Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State; and Governor Bello, among others.

In the consultation process, he has also reached out to other arms of influence within the party, including his constituency, the National Assembly. In all, it has been positive feedbacks for him.

The lawmaker’s fitting response to those who had interrogated his intention to want to leave the Senate for the leadership of the ruling party apparently drew more support base to him, seeing his lofty plans and readiness to reposition the ruling party.

“Before I was elected a senator, I have worked in the public and private sectors. I have been a leader in the APC since 2014 and served as a member of the National Executive Committee from 2019 to date.

“If you look at the antecedents, you will notice the consistency.

As a serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing the good people of Niger East Senatorial District and chairman, Committee on Senate Services, I have served my people well as a first-term senator, and it has been an amazing experience.”

“So, my interest in the chairmanship of our great party, the APC, is another call to national service just like my current position as a senator of the Federal Republic. You must bear in mind that as the national chairman of the APC, I can leverage on my experience here in the Senate to push the manifesto of the party to the National Assembly more efficiently,’ he said.

Citing the need to preserve the ideals and legacy of President Buhari as one of the reasons for joining the race, he said, “My leadership of the party will reinforce our commitment to keeping the towering legacy and leadership of our amiable President Muhammadu Buhari, who has given our party an ideology and presence in the international community.

“His democratic ideals and work within the sub-region and Africa, fight against corruption and his efforts at providing security stand him out hence the need to have a leader, who will continue to give full support and attention to such progressive efforts.”

Defined by civility and decorum, Senator Musa said, “I have a clear vision of where I want to take the party as encapsulated in the three Rs – Reconciliation, Reorganisation and Redirection. I am not just seeking the office of the national chairman of the APC for the sake of it but to reposition the party to win elections and take Nigeria to its pride of place in the world.”

Senator Musa was in 2014, an aspirant for the Niger East Senate candidacy and a gubernatorial aspirant in 2007. He was also an ex-officio of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). He developed and promoted electronic voting for the first time in Nigeria. This manifested in the introduction of Card Reader and Permanent Voters Card (PVC), the revolutionary steps was instrumental to the transformation of election in the country by INEC in 2015 and 2019.

As stakeholders of APC appears set to break the cycle of former governors from leading the party, it is clear that the Niger East senator is ready for the job going by his commitment, passion, and leveraging all the political and social capital he had acquired over the years on the affairs of the ruling party. As it stands, all eyes are on President Buhari as he convenes a meeting of all aspirants to agree on a consensus. Only time will tell how this will eventually pan out.