From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of the finance committee in the party’s just-concluded national convention, Dr Alex Otti, has said the election of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman would engender peace and unity in the party.

In a statement by his media adviser, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Otti expressed delight at the emergence of Senator Adamu who he said has the knowledge and leadership experience to serve as a formidable rallying point and compass that would stabilise and drive the party to success ahead of the 2023 election.

The ex-bank chief observed that the enthusiasm with which thousands of party faithful trooped out to the convention venue and the excitement that greeted Senator Adamu’s emergence as the National Chairman of the APC clearly manifested the long time expectation of party members for a substantive and stable leadership to be heralded.

Otti called on other elected officials and members of the party to give the new national chairman all the necessary support he requires to succeed.

He called on the new leadership of the party to take swift and decisive action to rejig and reposition the party ahead of the 2023 election.

Otti equally commended Friday Nwosu on his emergence as the party’s National Welfare Secretary, and enjoined him and other elected officials of the party from across the South East to work assiduously and in synergy with stakeholders in ensuring that the party becomes a more formidable political platform that would strive to meet the democratic desires and aspirations of the people.

He pledged his unflinching support for the success of the party.

