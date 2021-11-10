From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Campaign Organization to the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, has described him as the most qualified leader to unite to party as the National Chairman.

Operating under the platform of Akume for All Progressives Congress National Chairmanship Campaign Organization (AFANCO), the group maintained that the former governor of Benue State is a leader to unify APC.

Reading from a prepared speech, the Director General of the Organization, Patrick Ojim, said: “Recall that about two months ago, precisely on September 28, 2021, we openly unveiled and birthed progressive revolutionary initiative known as AFANCO-Akume for APC National Chairman Campaign Organization. We are Nigerian professionals drawn from all walks of life within and outside the shores of Nigeria. Our membership is not restricted to tribe, region, state of origin or social strata.

“Following an in-depth studies and painstaking research as well as a clinical diagnosis of our political travials and adventures especially as critical members of APC from cradle. There seemed to have emerged the Nigerian version of the politburo, a party within the party. As a party with massive and enormous goodwill, anytime it experienced difficulties and challenges, solutions are not far fetched.

“Therefore in the midst of what ordinary mortals and some party stakeholders and faithfuls saw as a trangulation and fixation, arose the scion and Turk of the ancient Kanem-Bornu Empire to weld, further unify and calm frayed nervous.

“The Mai Mala Buni-led Careraker/Extraodinary Convention Planning Committee of our great party APC has not only been extraordinary but also with divine wisdom and absolute humanity, led the APC to its apogee. The party under Governor Mai Mala Buni is not just another political party in Nigeria. It is a global brand,” he said.

Speaking further, the Director General said: “Both the leadership and members of AFANCO within and outside the shores of Nigeria consider the APC a home. We are not just stakeholders but also faithfuls, diehards and investors in the APC project. Having watched the growth and metamorphosis of the party surviving the masticulating umbrage of the tropical caterpillar, common sense dictates that the photosynthetic process of transfer of power should be pursued with caution and foresight.

“At this stage of our socio-political development both as a party and nation, extreme care and due diligence must be exercised when assigning leadership responsibilities. We must shun bigotry, totalitarianism, corruption, ethnicity, religious and social discrimination and embrace incorruptibility, tolerance, social cohesion and nationalism.

“We must emphasis and integrate the poor, needy, less privileged, widows, orphans and the vulnerable population into our national vision and mission. Consequently, we call on Sen. Dr. Akume to come forward and take up the leadership of APC in the forthcoming convention. Our conviction is predicated on the fact that Sen Akume has served meritoriously as former Governor, Senator and now Minister of the federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He has the acumen to succeed Mai Mala Buni and lead the APC to a more adventurous exploits and political conquest, bountiful harvests and national prosperity. Akume is tested, trusted and a certified administrator, moving through the ranks and ladder as a public officer, politician, and community leader. His humanity and empathy is infectious.

“He is patient, focused and a bridge builder, a problem solver as well as an attentive listener. He is pragmatic, generous, calm and meek as a lamb. He is the political gladiator and muster-point of North Central Nigeria with the magic wand that will positively increase the fortunes of our great party APC,” the Campaign team noted.