Senator George Akume, one of the prominent APC chairmanship aspirants has opened his campaign office in Maitama, Abuja.

Reports say the new campaign office is the same office used by the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups during the 2019 general elections.

Already the office is currently a beehive of activities where countless strategies and brainstorming sessions are held daily.

Reports also have it that Akume in the coming weeks will hold a declaration rally in Benue State.

One of his allies who spoke anonymously said Akume has created a spark in Benue State politics as people and politicians are largely on his side.“Akume, a bridge builder and core progressive, is the only governor that is reputed to be EFCC-free. As it stands, Benue politics awaits the arrival of Akume as rumour has it that he arrives Benue soon for a very important assignment which is not unconnected with how the ruling party will take back the state from the opposition,” the ally said.

