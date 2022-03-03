From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff said he was ready to sacrifice his ambition of becoming National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to abide by President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision for a consensus candidate.

At a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, he said though he was not aware of any official position by President Buhari on the endorsement of any particular candidate or zoning of the chairmanship position, he was ready to jettison his ambition to embrace the president’s decision.

Sheriff said he is “totally committed to work with anyone/everyone to reposition our party towards actualising resounding victory in 2023 general elections and beyond. I want to speak and address some concerns of well-meaning party faithful regarding the decision and position of Mr. President and our party leadership with respect to National Chairmanship position of our great party. Of late, I have been inundated by insinuations and rumours that President Muhammadu Buhari has zoned and endorsed a candidate for this all important position in our party’s leadership. It has become very pertinent and exigent to address these concerns.

“First and foremost, I am not aware of any official statement or position by Mr. President on endorsement of any particular candidate or/and zoning of the Chairmanship position of our great party. Mr. President and indeed the party is yet to issue a formal statement on these issues.

“I am in the race for the national chairmanship position of our party APC because of my strength of character, capacity and competence. My intentions are clear and explicitly for public good rather than self-interest. As a loyal party member, I will abide by decisions of Mr. President at any time he makes an official decision on zoning or endorsement of any particular candidate. I have unequivocal confidence in Mr. President’s capacity to make the right choice for the growth of our party. I am totally committed to work with anyone/everyone to reposition our party towards actualising resounding victory in 2023 general elections and beyond.”

Our guiding principle will be the party’s constitution and manifesto, and I will be committed to it,” he said.