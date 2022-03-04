Niger East Senator and frontline aspirant for the position of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Mohammed Sani Musa was at the Plateau State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja on a courtesy visit to Governor Simon Lalong.

Musa unveiled his plans to reposition the party and introduce innovative strategies and technology that will have far-reaching effect in resolving most of the challenges bedeviling the party.

Musa and Governor Lalong also spoke extensively on moving the party forward, especially with regards to the upcoming March 26 National Convention of the APC.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

They both agreed on the need for the party to conduct a hitch-free national convention in line with the party’s constitution and expressed confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari, as the leader of APC, would continue to give direction and provide necessary guidance on ways to move the party forward in order to achieve equity and justice.

Governor Lalong admonished and encouraged his guest to continue with his consultations.