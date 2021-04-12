From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Niger State Support and Mobilisation Strategists, an All Progressives Congress (APC) support group, has said the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, is the right man for the party national chairman.

The Convener, Hasheem Abdulkareem, made the position known in a statement after a meeting with the Niger State executives of the group in Minna.

Hasheem said the former governor of Zamfara State has garnered a lot of experience over the years, as a grassroots politician, legislator and as an excellent administrator.

He said the cosmopolitan nature of Yari had no doubt given him an edge over other aspirants.

“Yari’s credentials as a former governor, chairman, Nigeria Governor’s Forum, former chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in Zamfara State, former ANPP national financial secretary, as well as former member, House of Representatives, made him outstanding for the APC national chairman,” Hasheem said.

Hasheem maintained that Yari, with his fascinating pedigree and relevant experiences, as well as connection, could lead the party to victory in the next round of elections.

“The 2023 elections is around the corner. APC needs a man of strong character and goodwill to consolidate its victory and continue to provide progressive leadership across the country,” Hasheem said.

Hasheem called on party stakeholders to support the candidacy of Yari to take the party to the next level.