From John Adams, Minna

As reactions continue to tray the purported endorsement of Senator Abdullahi Adamu by President Mohammadu Buhari as the consensus Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the party’s pressure group has said that such decision, if any will finally nail the coffin of the party currently engulfed in a number of crisis across the country.

While the group dismissed the purported endorsement as a “hoax” and should not be taken serious as the President, they said will not be involved in such anti democratic action that will deem the chances of the party in the 2023 general elections.

The APC Pressure Group in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna, Niger state capital at the weekend described the “The purported endorsement of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as not only a hoax” which should not be believed by anyone, but an attempt by some desperate politicians to truncate the forth coming national convention of the party slated for March 26th,

Recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari as leader of the party, was said to have endorsed Senator Adamu for the exalted position at a meeting he held with Governors elected on the platform of the party at the state house recently.

The APC Pressure Group under the leadership of Alhaji Aliyu Audu which also claims to have members in all the 36 states of the federation in the statement said the President knows the implications of unilaterally endorsing Senator Abdullahi Adamu who until his defection to APC in 2017 was not only Chieftain of People Democratic Party (PDP) but had N15billion corruption charges on his neck.

The group argued that aside the fact that the purported endorsement did not follow due process, Senator Abdullahi Adamu was never part of the building process of the party, and wondered why those that were accused of plundering the resources of this have suddenly become saint to lead a party that came to fight corruption.

“Reports have however shown that this purported endorsement is a hoax and the handwork of fifth columnist who want to rail road the party into taking such a stand that will surely be against the popular wish of majority of party members

“Consensus agreement though can be made by the Leader of the party but that will be after all the relevant stakeholders must have been properly briefed and made to toe the line in the spirit of give and take.

“In this instance nothing of the sort has taken place” the APC Pressure Group further said.

The group maintained that the leader of the party and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has also not come out in the public to declare his stand on this vexed issue “which is supposed to be a public pronouncement by him and not an issue from the rumour mills”.

In addition the group said:”None of the governors that attended the meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari has also come out to state categorically that the President took such decision and informed them of his opinion”.

“It is in this wise that we as Concerned APC members feel that the normal protocol should be followed for a consensus chairmanship and other elective positions of our party to be made.

“While we await this, it is our well considered opinion that those interested in one position or the other especially that of the National Chairman should continue to woo party members to get their support” Audu said in the statement.