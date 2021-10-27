From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The aspiration of former governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Tanko Almakura, to become the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may have suffered a setback following the opposition against his candidacy from the party’s Unity Forum.

The forum hinged their opposition on the usual rifts between the party’s national Chairman and his state governors, warning that if the former governor become the national chairman the party may lose the governorship ticket in 2023 due to clash of interest between the governor and the party boss.

In a statement signed by its National coordinator Engr. Phillip Ekpeyong, the forum expressed fears that the incidence of what played out in Edo State between Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki, stressing that the party stands the chance of loosing the state to the opposition party like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It further adviced APC stakeholders to reflect and learn political lessons from the crisis that engulf Edo state occasioned by the conflict of interest between the National Chairman and the State governor.

“Our call is patriotic and propelled by the love for the party as face the 2023 elections. Since 1999, history has shown that the national chairmen are always engulfed in a clash of interest with the governor leading to crisis in the party. APC must avoid this by asking Senator Almakura to jettison his ambition in the of contesting for the National Chairman in the interest of the party,” the group appealed.

Reacting further, the group argued that keen observers of the political situation in Nassarawa state can testify of a frosty relationship already exists between Governor Sule, Sen Abdullahi Adamu and Sen. Almakura.

“The ground is already prepared for a political battle. It will escalate by Almakura’s National Chairmanship. The APC must do everything to avoid loosing the state to the PDP which is desperate for power in the 2023 general elections.

“Secondly, Almakura is being investigated by the EFCC. Not too long ago, he was rumored to have been invited alongside his wife and detained by the anti graft agency,” the statement read.

Engr Ekpeyong further admonished the party leaders to imitate the PDP by pacifying all interests and arriving at a consensus national chairman ready for affirmation at the National Convention.

