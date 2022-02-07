From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Leading contender for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has declared that he is in the race to return power to Nigerian youths and return internal democracy to the party.

Speaking in Abuja , the Chairman Senate Committee on Services stated that he has the antidote on transforming the APC into a corporate entity that is self sustaining and very democratic.

“I want to make the Nigerian youths to own Nigerian politics, the time has come for a total overhaul of the political system. What I would do differently is to initiate a kind of new order in the APC, the first thing I would do as National Chairman is to bring the party to constitutionality.

“All the things happening today are due to the fact that people are not following the rules and due process. If today I am the leader of APC I should be looking at faces, I should be able to look you in the eye and tell you the truth. Equity, justice and fairness should be the watchword.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Senator Musa maintained that “political parties are supposed to groom leaders but are we grooming leaders in our various parties? Most of the political parties today instead of grooming leaders will wait until the election periods and then they would groom thugs and thereby making our youths irrelevant.

“I want to make the Nigerian youths to own the Nigerian politics. The time has come, if countries that are more democratic can give their political space to everyone why can’t we do the same thing. Why are we always putting burdens on our governors and elected officials to bring money to fund the party? That the party is broke. Political parties when you make them viable entities they should be able to stand on their own. They should be able to be self sustaining. The APC has over 40 million members according to our data base, we will be able to make make our demography our strength, how we can do it is up to us which I would not want to disclose now so that people will not steal our ideas.

Speaking on the crisis in some states chapters of the APC Senator Musa said: “As National Chairman of the party I will allow for internal democracy every member of the National Executive Council (NEC) would be given room to perform the functions of his office. We will go back to the drawing board and sit down with all the stakeholders and dialogue and people with superior arguments would be allowed to prevail.”