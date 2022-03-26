From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The last may not have been heard on the proposed consensus arrangement for the national chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at today’s national convention, as one of the aspirants, Mustapha Saliu, has insisted that he is still in the race.

Director-General, Saliu Mustapha Campaign Organisation, Mallam Bala Usman, in a statement issued on Friday, maintained that though his principal is still consulting, he is however in the race.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“The Saliu Mustapha Campaign Organisation has received several calls from multitudes of party stakeholders, friends and associates regarding the upcoming convention of our party and the decision of Mallam Saliu Mustapha as an aspirant, especially in relation to the unravelling issue of a possible consensus arrangement.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Indeed, we recognise consensus as one of APC’s acceptable leadership selection methods, which is completely legal and constitutional. However, we are convinced that for consensus to abide, it must be all inclusive and devoid of any vestige of imposition.

“This is why Mallam Saliu Mustapha, together with all the other aspirants, would continue to engage in order to review the options before them and agree on a common and mutually beneficial decision. Until this is done, nothing has been decided yet.”