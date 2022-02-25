Campaign organisation of a chairmanship aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed Musa, has welcomed the new date announced by the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) for the conduct of the zonal and national convention of the party.

The Sani Musa campaign organisation commended President Muhammadu Buhari for not supporting any of the aspirant and his insistence on the use of consensus in the election of national officers at the national convention.

It said by the pronouncement, Mr. President has upheld the foundation of APCs’ constitution of participative democracy, consensus oriented, equity and inclusiveness.

Musa has also unveiled strategies he would adopt to reposition the ruling party if elected at the March 26 national convention.

Musa, who currently represents Niger East, has been engaging and networking with party stakeholders across the country and they already gave his ambition a green light.

The APC CECPC had, on Monday, postponed the party’s national convention for one month, from February 26 to March 26.

According to a blueprint from Musa’s strategic drive committee, sighted by Daily Sun, the lawmaker intends to introduce a positive feature plan to be known as ‘APC Constituent Relationship Management Solution’.

The plan is a far-reaching tool to solving the numerous challenges the party is facing or may face in the days ahead.

“It is a unique and cost-effective means with features ranging from conflict resolutions to management of constituents, supporters, volunteers, workers, members, voters and constituencies.”

The document also stated that Musa’s approach will be to genuinely empower APC workforce and build a strong network between the party and constituents in accordance with the party constitution and all laid down guidelines.

Musa, if elected at the convention, also intends to introduce the use of modern technology to raise finances for the party and showcase all APC development works and achievements from national, zonal, state, council and all constituencies.