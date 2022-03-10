From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) frontline national chairmanship aspirant, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has congratulated Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello on his appointment as the acting Chairman of the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Sen Musa who congratulated the acting chairman while on a solidarity visit in Abuja, expressed his support and wished him a successful assignment.

The Chairman, Senate Services Committee, who deliberated behind closed doors, with the acting Chairman, on salient issues bothering on ways to reposition the party, promised to ensure that APC remains a strong, progressive and united political party working in synergy and support of APC governments at all levels.

Musa further assured that he will bring a new beginning to the APC leadership that will re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party ahead of its March 26 national convention and the 2023 general elections.

He solicited Governor Bello’s support on his aspiration to become the National Chairman of the party, maintaining that his ambition is not a do-or-die affair.

While reiterating his resolve to abide by any decision taken in the interest of the party, he promised to reposition the party into a political institution that will groom leaders and win elections.

Responding, Governor Bello thanked Sen Musa, appreciated him for the visit, affirming his commitment to the success of the APC as a party.

The governor also emphasised the need for all party members to work together for a successful national convention of the party and maintained that his doors will remain open for advice and constructive engagements geared towards moving the party forward as a special purpose vehicle that will transform Nigeria and enhance the well-being of the citizenry.