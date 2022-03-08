As the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) draws closer, one of the leading aspirants for the national chairmanship, Senator Sani Musa, has intensified his consultations and strategies ahead of the party election.

Senator Musa, who currently represents Niger East in the National Assembly, has been engaging in consultations with stakeholders in the party across the country.

Speaking on his programme, Musa said if given the opportunity to lead the APC, he will completely re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party, stating that the governing party needs total leadership re-orientation for it to actualize its institutional potentials.

He said, “APC needs total leadership reorientation for it to actualize its institutional potentials. I will be adaptive to participatory and affiliative work style that will usher visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party that will give the party a new direction and philosophy.

“APC must be made an institution, which is the only antidote to reckless abuse of office and ethics which brings about disharmony and wrangling within the various organs of the party viz-a-viz its followers.”

While stating that his reform agenda for the party is expressed in three Rs, namely, Reconciliation, Re-organisation and Re-direction, he stated that there is need to immediately reconcile aggrieved members of the party at all levels on a sustainable basis.

“We need to reorganize the party in such a manner that it is able to effectively mobilise all segments of the country from youths to women groups to meet up with the INEC timetable timelines for 2023 elections. And thirdly, we must redirect our efforts towards winning elections and nation building and not wrangling. Most importantly we shall govern by the rule of law, abide by the party constitution, guidelines, manifesto and in line with the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.”

The APC national chairmanship aspirant said he will run an inclusive leadership that is devoid of the habitual grain of the entrenched political culture of dynastic politics, sectionalism, favouritism, money politics, parasitism on the public pay roll, cronyism and patronage.

