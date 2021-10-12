From John Adams, Minna

One of the national chairmanship of All Progressives Congress (APC) contenders, Sani Musa, representing Niger East Senatorial District, has promised a new vision for the party if elected as the chairman in the forthcoming national convention of the party.

His top priority, according to him, will be to re-engineer internal and working structures of the ruling party to give it a leadership direction.

Musa, who spoke in Minna, Niger State capital while unveiling his plans for the party, also promised an all-inclusive and a participatory work style that will usher in a visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party.

The lawmaker said what is essential in the party ahead the 2023 general election is peace and unity, and will therefore unite all members to actualise what he called a new vision and direction for the APC and the country.

“If given the opportunity to lead the party, I will completely re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party. I will be adaptive to a participatory work style that will usher in visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party.

“Leadership is an awesome and great responsibility that requires high sense of innovations and vision as a mechanism to changing our country.

“If given the opportunity to lead the party, I will endeavour to justify every day and in every act the trust that will be placed on me. Bringing a new beginning to our party leadership will create a new hope and direction in taking the burden of leadership of our country,” he said.

While reminding party members of the need to keep the towering legacies and leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, Musa said he will provide for the party, leadership that will eventually make Nigeria stronger, more tolerant, more prosperous and fairer by giving every member equal opportunity.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .