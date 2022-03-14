From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Senator representing Niger East in the current Assembly, and frontline aspirant for the position of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sani Musa, has promised to be adaptive and committed to building capacity among women and youth if elected.

He also pledged to institutionalize and make the APC a political party that will work its policies to support the women and youths in both the internal working and developmental structures of the ruling party if given the opportunity to pick the ticket at the forthcoming National Convention.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Musa also promised to adapt to a participatory work style that will usher visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party that will guarantee affirmative actions.

He spoke at an interactive session with a cross section of women and youths under the aegis of APC Youths Stakeholders Forum, noting that: “in recent times, women and youths in Nigeria have demonstrated a high level of commitment to service and an uncommon zeal as a critical stakeholders in key governance issues and decision making.”

“As a frontline aspirant for the position of the National Chairman, APC, it is important to share with you my thoughts and plans for our women and youths if given the opportunity to lead our great party,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the National Coordinators of the Forums, Dr. Mariam Jibrin and Uju Kelechi, while presenting their articulated views in support of the aspiration of Senator Musa, calls for an all inclusive party where women and youths will have strategic roles to play within the APC.

While responding, Senator Musa said; “I am fully aware of the challenges facing women and youths in Nigeria today, and the series of hurdles they have to cross in order to be heard and be given the opportunity to tap their potentials.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“Our agenda for women and youths as a party will be within the confines of the party’s formulated policies that will be proposed to the executive arm of government. Of course, as the head of the party leadership or the National Working Committee (NWC), it is imperative on us to think-outside-the-box and compliment government’s existing effort in the emancipation of women and youths in our society.

“Political parties are essential institutions of democracy and as such, I will be adaptive and committed to building capacity amongst our women and youths folks and we shall make it a policy of the party.

“Just as human capital development will be giving the most needed priority based on a model similar to the one implemented by the Best Practices Institute (BPI), under my leadership, APC will work to deliver trainings to volunteers, party leaders and staff, women and youth organizers, candidates and campaign staff, constituency caucus members, community stakeholders and leaders, and in so doing our operational foundations will become more solid.

“This project will be one of our core programs in building and strengthening the All Progressives Congress Party structures from ward to national levels to ensure success for the party in both elections and governance.

“We are firmly aware that women and youth are the least represented amongst the political leadership. Whilst commending President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the “Not-too-young-to-run bill” into law and other initiatives for youth & women participation in politics, as party, one of our strategy is to close the funding gap,” he noted.