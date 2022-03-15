From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An aspirant for the position of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mallam Saliu Mustapha, on Tuesday picked up expression of Interest and nomination forms ahead of the March 26 National Convention.

Director General of the Saliu Mustapha Campaign Organisation (SAMCO), Balla Usman, collected the nomination forms on behalf of the former National Deputy Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) at the party’s national Secretariat.

Party’s Deputy Director, Organisation Sabiu Bello handed over the two forms after receiving the mandatory N20 million from Mustapha’s representatives

While speaking after receiving the forms at his campaign office, the chairmanship aspirant emphatically described it as a sign of his seriousness.

“This is a clear confirmation that I’m in the race and a testament to the seriousness I have shown since I threw my hat into the ring.

“Now that I’ve collected the forms on the same day they were made available, I would intensify consultations with key party stakeholders with a view to letting them know why I’m the best man for the job.

“I however want to express my appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for paving way for what we have just done today,” he noted.

Mustapha is the first aspirant for the national chairman to collect the nomination forms.