From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Over 200,000 stakeholders and youths in Nasarawa State and other neighbouring states in North Central Nigerian have so far contributed 10 million to purchase nomination and expression of interest form for APC National Chairman on behalf of Senator Abdullahi Adamu when the window is declared open by the party.

The Chairman, Council of APC Stakeholders in Nasarawa State, Dr Kassim Muh’d Kassim, who is an ex-member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, disclosed this to reporters on Saturday in Lafia, saying the youth mounted pressure on him and an account has to be opened and a few days ago were able to put together 10 million and is still counting.

Dr Kassim said the reason behind the contribution is to show solidarity to Senator Adamu and a way of saying thank you for establishing high institutions in the state during his time as governor which enabled them to acquire higher education.

According to Dr Kassim, ‘a few days ago, some stakeholders requested that an account be opened that they have decided to task themselves to make money available for the purchase of the APC national Chairmanship nomination form for Senator Adamu.

‘I thought it was a joke , them suddenly money started coming in and as at today, the said account is ringing 10 million and is still counting.

‘They said it is their little way of showing appreciation to Adamu’s inspiring leadership for decades and to emphasise their support for his tireless work for the progress of Nigeria and his support for President Buhari which culminated to his anointing by Mr President for the top party gob.

‘They are delighted to bear the cost because a leader like Adamu who has spent his entire life fighting for democracy in Nigeria should be respected and for establishing institutions like the University in Keffi, Polytechnic in Lafia and the college of education in Akwanga which gave them sound education, such gesture should be reciprocated.’

Dr Kassim further explained that those who claimed to be supporters of President Mohammadu Buhari and are opposing his choice of Adamu as APC national chairman should have a re-think.

‘You cannot be telling Nigerians that you like Buhari and turned back to oppose his decisions, it is clear and that is the reason why Buhari lost the election in some of their states.’

Dr Kassim equally express disappointment that some youths submitted themselves cheap into blackmailing Adamu with unsubstantiated allegations, which according to him not healthy for our democracy.

President Buhari has insisted on the choice of the Ex-Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Adamu to be the next APC national chairman.