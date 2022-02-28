From John Adams, Minna

Former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, and Chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger state, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa has said that if the rumor of President Buhari’s endorsement of former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the next National Chairman of the party is anything to go by, then it will amount to handing over the country back to those we accused of looting the country with reckless abandoned.

Vatsa specifically Said if the rumor is true, and Abdullahi Adamu becomes the National Chairman of the ruling party, the President and indeed the party should bury their heads in shame for handing over the party to the same people that looted the country and brought Nigerians to the level we are today.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Sun in Minna, the former publicity secretary of the party in Niger state, expressed strong reservation that if the President allowed this to happen, he would have succeeded in bringing his anti corruption campaign to disrepute, and a huge setback for not only the party but the entire country.

According to Vatsa, “every child born before 2015 is very much aware that the former governor who ruled Nasarawa state for eight years under People Democratic Party (PDP) was arrested by Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over alleged N15billion fraud.

“Up till this moment the case is still pending before EFCC, the case is temporarily suspended because he joined APC, and now you want to make such a person APC National Chairman, a party that came to fight corruption.

“Does it mean that corruption has defeated us, or we only used the slogan of fighting corruption to deceived Nigerian just to get power in 2015”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The former Commissioner pointed out that it is disheartening to see how those “we accused of destroying the country for 16 years of looting are now being celebrated and even giving red Carpet Reception in APC, and under Mr. Transparency government”.

Vatsa maintained that “if Abdullahi Adamu becomes the National Chairman of APC, then it means the party has been handed over to the opposition PDP. people like him are not in APC because they like the party, but because they wanted their corruption sins forgiven.

“How did Mr. President think Nigerians can take the party and the government serious. Will this party go back to Nigerians in 2023 and ask for their votes with someone like Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman”, he queried.

He claimed that the recent exercise of reconciliation embarked upon by Abdullahi Adamu committee could achieved the desire results because according to him, “there is more crisis in the party today than before. From Osun to Ekiti, from Kano to Zamfara, from Kwara to Rivers, it is crisis everywhere, that reconciliation committee did not achieve anything”, he submitted.

He warned that there might not be APC after Buhari in 2023 “because all the children that came together to form the party will go back to their original fathers. In fact some of them have started going back. The formation only helped Buhari to become President, that is just the objective”.