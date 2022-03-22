From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) group, under the auspices of North Central Democracy Watch Group (N-C DWG) has pleaded with the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, to wade into and reconcile aspirants for the position of the APC national chairmanship reserved for the geopolitical zone.

The group had while making the appeal, emphasised that with the vintage position the Niger State Governor occupies, he is expected to provide credible leadership and direction for the party in the zone.

Chairman of the Group, Tijjani Ene Omeiza, who disclosed the group’s position, insisted that Governor Bello, as the main focal point of the party in the North Central, should not treat the chairmanship position zoned to the party with levity.

“Governor Sani Bello is for all intents and purposes the leader of the APC in the North Central which places him in the right position to reposition the party and not allow the ambitions of individual aspirants to jeopardize its chances.

“Candidly, we call on the Governor to as a matter of urgency, convene a meeting of all the aspirants and critical stakeholders in the zone to agree on a smooth process that would be rancour free.

“Failure to do so, would mean consigning the fate of the the party to the vagaries of the personal interests of certain groups at the detriment of the collective interest of the APC and the North Central.

“If this happens, Governor Bello would definitely be held responsible for failing to provide the needed leadership when he had the opportunity,” warned the N-C DWG

