From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC, Maj. Gen. Lawrence Onoja (rtd) has drummed support for the candidature of Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume to contest for the national chairmanship position of the party.

Onoja, in a statement by his Media Consultant, Paul Udenyi, maintained that former Governor Akume is eminently qualified to contest the National Chairmanship position of the APC.

He however cautioned APC stakeholders from the Benue South Senatorial District popularly known as Zone C against threats to withdraw their support for Akume’s candidature stressing that they would also need his support to produce a Benue Governor of Idoma extraction come 2023.

Gen. Onoja who posited that he has no reason not to support a Benue candidate in the race towards the APC National Chairmanship maintained that Senator Akume is the leader of APC in Benue state and has the capability and political dexterity to solve any crisis arising from the appointment of the state chairman in the forthcoming state party congress.

The retired General further noted that when the minister held a press Conference recently to caution Governor Ortom for insulting our dear president Buhari, he was visibly present to support the minister and other stakeholders of the state.

‘By African tradition, it is believed that no matter what, elders must be respected in our society; hence that press conference was timely and massively supported.

‘Gen Onoja advised the leader, Sen. Akume to consult more with the leaders of Benue Zone C to arrive at an amicable

solution of the issues being raised by some of the elders from the zone, saying this is the only way to enhance the fortunes of the party in the forthcoming elections in the Zone.

Onoja, a former Principal Administrative Officer in the state and former military Governor of Plateau and Katsina States, urged all hands to be on deck to ensure the unity of the party in the zone and the state even as he appealed for unity in the National body of the APC.

He also commended President Buhari for laying a solid foundation for the country by initiating sound policies that would stand the test of time and call for understanding from all Nigerians.

