From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Longers Anyawu has appealed to delegates to the party’s national convention to support the candidature of Senator Abdullahi Adamu to emerge the national chairman of the party for the March 26 convention.

Anyanwu, who aspired for National Organizing Secretary of the party in 2019, is also a founder, national chairman of defunct Accord Party

He maintained that Senator Adamu, a detribalized Nigerian, if elected national chairman will stabilize, unify and reposition the party for electoral victories.

“A tested politician that has run several elections and lost none. We need somebody who knows how to play the game by the rules. Senator Adamu has been everything politically; a Governor, Senator and Minister. So, it will be a very rare privilege to have him lead the party at this critical time.

“Today, opposition political parties are jittery because a new sheriff that knows how to lead is coming to take over, not a makeshift leader. If we vote and ratify the chairmanship of Senator Adamu electoral victories are assured.

“I have called on the delegates and leaders of the party no matter their aspirations to understand that this is not a primary for presidential elections, it is an opportunity for our party to select leaders. Tested leaders that will rise above board, leaders that can equate whatever strategies the opponents are doing to lead us to victory. So that sentiments will not over rule us,” he noted.

Anyawu further urged APC faithfuls to endorse the consensus candidature of Adamu, adding that Nigeria, facing stiffer challenges, acute scarcity of almost everything, the only way the present administration can sustain the diversification policy of Mr President is to bring a man who himself is a farmer.

“The present administration has introduced many innovations in Nigeria, as it has encouraged the farmers to rise up to showcase their abilities and Senator Adamu is the first governor to establish international trade for farmers which is a reference point in Nigerian agricultural management. He believes strongly that with his experience, discipline and tenacity and training; he is a leader that can shape members of the party into operating within the rules.

“Avoiding all frivolities and internal intrigues that is not what APC needs now. They need a firm leader, who will unify the party and is a bridge builder. Adamu, I believe does not have much to gain than to give to our party which is the most important thing now,” he said.

He also commended the party for identifying Senator Adamu who he described as a legendary icon recommended by some party’s faithfuls to lead this party at a the time when the opposition are thinking that APC is not going to make it.

“Today the story is changing. I am glad to see what a worthy of commendation, are aspiring frontline aspirants who on their own have yielded to the policy of consensus of the party by stepping down to respect the party. I do know that party supremacy is a cliche. It is the most important ethics or party administration anywhere in the world.

“So, we must respect our party and discourage people from embarking on frivolous litigation that can cause unnecessary setbacks. We must be guided according to the guidelines set up by this party to organize a hitch-free successful and transparent transition,” he said.