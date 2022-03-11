From Okwe Obi, Abuja
As the chairmanship race for the All Progressives Congress (APC) continues to gather steam, Chairmen, National Working and Executive Committees, States Executive Committees, and Governorship candidates of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), have thrown their weight behind Senator Tanko Almakura.
They stated that the next APC chairman should come from one the legacy parties that came together to form the APC, which Almakura was even a governor of CPC and played significant roles
National Coordinator, Salihu Yusuf and Secretary, Okoi Obono-Obla, described Almakura yesterday in Abuja as embodiment of good character, integrity and a man that is ever ready to deliver democratic dividends.
Yusuf said, “we collectively endorse the aspirations of Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura to become the next National Chairman of APC.
“We support his aspirations not out of emotion, sentiments, or primordial grounds but we fervent hold the view that in this period he is the most qualified of all those who have shown interest to lead the party because of who he is.
“Senator Almakura is an embodiment of the finest values and leadership capabilities.
“He is an administrator par excellence, accomplished businessman, legislator, party manager, mediator, conciliator, and a progressive and patriotic Nigerian.
“Senator Almakura is broadminded, a unifier, and imbued with excellent skills in managing inclusivity and diversity.
“Senator Almakura is undoubted, one of the founding fathers of the party. He is a noted mediator and conciliator and will bring to bear his experiences on conflict resolutions and leadership to reconcile the recent discordant tunes causing schisms in the party.
“He will return APC to her original focus of championing genuine progressive change in Nigeria.
“He will provide mature, balanced leadership and direction for the party. He has unparalleled experience in party administration, business, public administration, legislative, education, and exposure comparatively as against other aspirants.
“He is committed to party ideology, manifesto, principles, and policies. The problems of the party have escalated and is moving to attack her future.
“We must stem they tide, reverse the negative trend and return the party to the path of glory and honor. We must take, affirmative, firm, and decisive actions.
“He is a genuine democrat and will be committed to respecting internal party democracy, the electoral laws, rule of law and constitution, and guidelines and regulations of the party.
“When he was Governor of Nasarawa State he provided a level playing field for democracy to work and the opposition won a handsome number of seats in the local councils’ elections.
“As Governor of Nasarawa State, he put in place a conflict resolution mechanism that reconciled herdsmen and farmers in the State, which is unprecedented.”
Leave a Reply