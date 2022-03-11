From Okwe Obi, Abuja

As the chairmanship race for the All Progressives Congress (APC) continues to gather steam, Chairmen, National Working and Executive Committees, States Executive Committees, and Governorship candidates of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), have thrown their weight behind Senator Tanko Almakura.

They stated that the next APC chairman should come from one the legacy parties that came together to form the APC, which Almakura was even a governor of CPC and played significant roles

National Coordinator, Salihu Yusuf and Secretary, Okoi Obono-Obla, described Almakura yesterday in Abuja as embodiment of good character, integrity and a man that is ever ready to deliver democratic dividends.

Yusuf said, “we collectively endorse the aspirations of Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura to become the next National Chairman of APC.

“We support his aspirations not out of emotion, sentiments, or primordial grounds but we fervent hold the view that in this period he is the most qualified of all those who have shown interest to lead the party because of who he is.