From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Niger State Support and Mobilization Strategists, an All Progressives Congress (APC) support group, has said that the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, is the right man for the position of the National Chairman of the APC.

The Convener of Niger State Support and Mobilization Strategists, Comrade Hasheem Abdulkareem, made the position known in a statement made available to Daily Sun after a meeting with the Niger State executives of the group in Minna.

Hasheem said the former two-term Governor of Zamfara State, has garnered a lot of experience over the years, first as a grassroot politician, legislator and as an excellent administrator.

He stated that the cosmopolitan nature of Yari had no doubt given him an edge over other aspirants.

“Abdulaziz Yari’s cresdetials as a former Governor, Chairman, Nigeria Governor’s Forum, former Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in Zamfara State, former ANPP National Financial Secretary, as well as former Member, Federal House of Representatives, made him outstanding for the APC National Chairman,” Hasheem said.

Hasheem maintained that Yari, with his fascinating pedigree and relevant experiences, as well as connection, could lead the party to victory in the next round of elections.

“The 2023 elections is around the corner. APC needs a man of strong character and goodwill to consolidate its victory and continue to provide progressive leadership across the country,” Hasheem also said.

Hasheem therefore called on all party stakeholders to support the candidacy of Yari to take the party to the next level.