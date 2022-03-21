From Okwe Obi, Abuja

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship race gathers steam, the Forum of Christian and Muslim Youth of Nigeria has endorsed the candidature of the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume.

Its president, Yusuf Muhammed, at a press briefing in Abuja, said they endorsed Akume because he has ‘a holistic leadership training spanning may years from Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON).’

Muhammed added that ‘as a former governor, senator, local government secretary as well as outstanding career civil servant who rose through the ranks of many years.

‘Senator Akume has excellent experience and deep knowledge of dealing with different categories of persons across various responsibilities as the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs where he works with the tiers of government.

‘Senator Akume’s political sagacity in managing different political interests stemmed from his over 24 years of partisan politics and is unarguably a formidable credential that has resulted in many victories in his personal political career and as a leader of various political interests over the years.

‘His political base cuts across Nigeria as and can be attested to by the various awards and recognition from both international and national reputable organisations, for instance as Patron of Forum of Christian and Muslim Youth of Nigeria, he has been indeed a great pilar of support in line with our cardinal objectives of peaceful coexistence and socio-economic development of our youth.’

Consequently, he said, ‘the Forum of Christian and Muslim Youth of Nigeria recommend distinguished Senator George Akume without reservations as the best candidate for the APC national chairmanship based on his competence, experience and nationalism.’

