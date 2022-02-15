By Chinelo Obogo

With the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) drawing near, the race for the chairmanship position may have been narrowed to three contenders.

The APC National Executive Council (NEC) had in June 2020 appointed Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as acting national chairman, pending the holding of a national convention. Prior to being named for the position, Governor Buni had served as national secretary of the party.

Sources told Daily Sun that the three favoured candidates are Alhaji Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, former governor of Nasarawa State and now senator representing Nasarawa South; Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, ex-governor of Nasarawa State and senator representing Nasarawa West; and Alhaji Sani Musa, senator representing Niger East.

It was gathered that supporters and bigwigs of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) are rooting for Al-Makura who was first elected governor on the platform of CPC in 2011.

The CPC elements supporting Al-Makura, it was gathered, are pushing for him as they suspect that the presidential candidate of the APC would not come from their fold and therefore want one of their own to be the national chairman to ensure they remain relevant in the party. President Buhari is of the CPC bloc.

Al-Makura’s alleged closeness to former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, who has declared his intention to contest the 2023 president ticket under the APC, is however, being used against him by those opposing his aspiration.

It was, however, learnt that governors in the APC, determined to maintain a grip on the party, favour Senator Adamu.

“The governors want to position themselves to play a leading role in the emergence of the party’s presidential candidate later this year,” a source said.

Those opposed to Adamu, however say that allowing governors to foist a national chairman may lay the foundation for them to hijack the party.

The third favoured aspirant, Senator Musa, has the backing of young elements in the APC.

It was gathered that this group believe that the leadership of the APC should be driven by young minds, and that Senator Musa would give the APC the drive and dynamism of the youth for greater performance.

Daily Sun gathered that the three tendencies pushing for Al-Makura, Adamu and Musa are working hard, with intensive lobby, to carry the day. Sources say each of the group is trying to get President Buhari’s support and endorsement.

However, owing to the CPC connection, Al-Makura’s supporters are confident that President Buhari may give his nod for his emergence as national chairman.

The APC leadership crisis started when former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, was forced to step aside following a court judgment suspending him from office.

A High Court of the Federal Capital territory (FCT) in March 2020 had ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole following an application by Mustapha Salihu and five others.