From John Adams Minna

Barely one week after the Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello and the leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state threw their weight behind the candidature of Senator Sani Musa for the National Chairman of the party, youths in the state have began drumming up support for the senator who they described as “the best man for the job.”

The youths in their numbers took to the major streets of Minna, the state capital on Friday, to stage a solidarity walk in support of the senator’s ambition.

The youths, drawn from across the 25 local government areas of the state, disassociated themselves from all other candidates vying for the national chairmanship of the party from the state including one of their own Saidu Etsu, saying, “He is not one of us.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The group, Coalition of Niger State Youths said: “We cannot align with what will not yield positive results,” adding that the governor who is the leader of the party in the state and the party leadership have thrown their weight behind the senator’s aspiration and “we cannot be left behind.”

Addressing newsmen in Minna after the solidarity walk, the youths said: “We know there is a youth also contesting the APC chairmanship from the state, we do not know his capacity, we do not know what he can do, we do not have confidence that he will be able to deliver the dream of APC to us.”