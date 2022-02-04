From John Adams Minna

With barely four days after the Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello and the leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state threw their weight behind the candidature of Senator Sani Musa for the National Chairman of the party, Youths in the state on Thursday took to the major streets of Minna, the state capital to stage a solidarity walk in support of the senator’s ambition.

The youths, drawn from across the 25 local government areas of the state, disassociate themselves from all other candidates vying for the National Chairmanship of the party from the state including one of their own Saidu Etsu, saying, “He is not one of us”.

The Group, The coalition of Niger State Youth from the 25 LGAs also said that: “We cannot align with what will not yield positive results”, adding the Governor who is the leader of the party in the state and the party leadership have thrown their weight behind the Senator’s aspiration and therefore they are in full support.

Addressing newsmen in Minna on Thursday after the solidarity walk, the Youths said: “We know there is a youth also contesting the APC Chairmanship from the state, we do not know his capacity, we do not know what he can do, we do not have confidence that he will be able to deliver the dream of APC to us.

“Since the Governor and other party leaders in the state have expressed their supports for the senator, we advised every other persons to drop their ambitions and support Senator Sani Musa. We believed that a house divided against itself can not stand”.

Spokesman of the Youths, Comrade Yusuf Tanko Kimiya said the Coalition has thrown their weight behind the chairmanship aspiration of Senator Sani Musa who they said “has made a name for himself, he is a juggernaut in politics”.

Also speaking another spokesperson for the group Comrade Abdullahi Sulaiman said their support for Senator Musa is because: “His antecedent shows that he is consistent in the senate, and his position as the Chairman House Committee on Senate Services is well justified” adding that ” Senator Musa believes that his aspiration is another call to national service just like his current position as a senator”.

Sulaiman said with the problem facing the APC there is the need for someone more pragmatic to take over via a successful election

Sulaiman therefore solicited the support of all members of the APC ” To support a man with vision to set APC on the right trajectory, a man prepared to give voice to the people for a new direction for Nigeria”.

Recalled that state Governor while playing host to members of the National Assembly caucus from the state who were in government house to solicit for the governor’s support for one of their own, said Niger state will be happy to produce National Chairman of the party.

According to him, “I can not be seen as openly disregarding some, but of course your own is your own and pulling this crowd makes a statement “, he said.

