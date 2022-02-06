From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Frontline aspirant for the position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairmanship, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has promised to return power to Nigerian youths and restore internal democracy to the party if elected.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Services spoke in Abuja last weekend, emphasising that he has the magic wand to transform the APC into a self sustaining and independent corporate entity.

He further assured that the first thing he will do when elected the National Chairman is to bring the party to constitutionality.

“I want to make the Nigerian youths to own Nigerian politics, the time has come for a total overhaul of the political system. What I would do differently is to initiate a kind of new order in the APC, the first thing I would do as National Chairman is to bring the party to constitutionality.

“All the things happening today are due to the fact that people are not following the rules and due process. If today I am the leader of APC I should be looking at faces, I should be able to look you in the eyes and tell you the truth. I should be saying you are mine or that you are not mine. Equity, justice and fairness should be my watchword,” he promised.

Speaking further, Senator Musa maintained that; “political parties are supposed to groom leaders but are we grooming leaders in our various parties? Most of the political parties today instead of grooming leaders will wait until the election periods and then they would groom thugs and thereby making our youths irrelevant.

“I want to make the Nigerian youths to own the Nigerian politics. The time has come, if countries that are more democratic can give their political space to everyone why can’t we do the same thing.

“Why are we always putting burdens on our governors and elected officials to bring money to fund the party? That the party is broke. Political parties when made viable entities, should be able to stand on their own. They should be able to be self sustaining,” he argued.

While pointed out that although political parties are not profit making organizations, Senator Musa however noted that; ”they should be able to make members that subscribes to be financial members. Today we are in the era of technology our political parties can make their own money without putting pressure on anybody to bring money.

“The APC has over 40 million members according to our data base we will be able to make sacrifice for the party, how we are going to do is up to me which I would not want to disclose now so that people will not steal our ideas, ” he quipped.

On the crisis rocking the party in some state chapters, Senator Musa said: “As National Chairman of the party I will allow for internal democracy every member of the National Executive Council (NEC) would be given room to perform the functions of his office. We will go back to the drawing board and sit down with all the stakeholders and dialogue and people with superior arguments would be allowed to prevail.

“The problems we have had is because people are not following the party’s constitution, people are not following the law and due process. We will restructure the administrative internal workings of the party and we will restructure our system to change from a situation where once one becomes the governor he takes everything to the detriment of other stakeholders that have helped to build the party.

“We need to rebuild the party together the governors needs us and we need the governors. So, we must be able to work together to build the party. Don’t forget that the governors are a very strategic organ of the party that cannot be done away with but there must be cohesion and where there is no cohesion it would be very difficult to reach an agreement.

“The Governor can still be there and gets what he wants he does not need to lobby anybody because the system would be there to create an avenue that will take care of all the interests,” he assured.